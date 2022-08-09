Watch Now
Beach advisory issued at Olcott Beach due to water quality

Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:42:55-04

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory has been issued once again at Olcott Beach due to water quality.

The Niagara County Department of Health announced that recent surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined the water is not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." The advisory is anticipated to remain in effect until further notice.

This is the fifth time a beach advisory has been issued for Olcott Beach since July 12.

You can find a timeline below:

  • July 12: Beach advisory issued
  • July 16: Beach advisory lifted
  • July 19: Beach advisory issued
  • July 21: Beach advisory lifted
  • July 26: Beach advisory issued
  • July 28: Beach advisory lifted
  • August 3: Beach advisory issued
  • August 6: Beach advisory lifted
  • August 9: Beach advisory issued
