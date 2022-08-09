Beach advisory issued at Olcott Beach due to water quality

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory has been issued once again at Olcott Beach due to water quality.

The Niagara County Department of Health announced that recent surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined the water is not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." The advisory is anticipated to remain in effect until further notice.

This is the fifth time a beach advisory has been issued for Olcott Beach since July 12.

You can find a timeline below: