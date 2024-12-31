'Be the best you can': Families countdown to 2025 at Explore & More Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The party started early for dozens of kiddos and their parents this New Year's Eve.

Explore & More Museum in Buffalo hosted its own version of the New Year's Eve ball drop at noon on Tuesday.

"It's amazing," said Michelle Urbanczyk, President and CEO of Explore & More Museum. "It's kids and adults. I have more adults telling me this is their countdown, and they're excited about it, so now they don't have to wait until midnight."

Many adults were also excited to see what their little one's New Year's resolutions were.

10-year-old twins Penelope and Felicity said they want to be better for their parents and family.

And if you're looking for a suggestion for a New Year's resolution, Penelope and Felicity have this advice:

"Figure out what's hard for you, what you think that you need to work on, and then work on it every day," said Penelope.

Her sister Felicity added, "Try to be the best you can. Like no one's going to be perfect so you be the best you can."