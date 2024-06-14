'Be brave like me': A sea of purple goes from green to green to raise money for P.U.N.T.

"Be brave like me.”

Those four words were once said by Carmella Rossi toward the end of her 8 month battle with an aggressive and rare form of cancer. At the start of 2020, she was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor. According to Boston Children's Hospital, there are 20 to 25 new cases of malignant rhabdoid tumors each year in the U.S.

Eight months after being diagnosed Carmella passed away in October of 2020. Since then Carmella's parents, Amanda and Tony, have hosted The Carmell Classic. The charity golf tournament raises money for P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, which helps other families deal with the financial burdens of pediatric cancer.

“She was our sweet little girl,” said Tony Rossi. “Full of joy, full of love, and loved being outside with her family.”

Her love for the outdoors is part of the reason the Rossi's hold a memorial golf tournament. Carmella also had a love for golf. She was taken to a driving range at only two weeks old, and during her battle, it was a putting green in the hospital that got her out of bed to have fun.

“Even as sick as she was it got her out of bed,” explained Tony Rossi. “Gave her something to do, and that’s why we picked a golf tournament.”

More than 140 golfers played in the golf tournament at the Buffalo Tournament Club in Lancaster on Friday. Most were wearing purple, Carmella’s favorite color.

The goal of the event was to raise $100,000 for the P.U.N.T.

Dozens of raffle items were up for grabs to also raise money. There were also signs that said “Be Brave Like Me," which has become a family motto.