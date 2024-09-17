Be A Pro: Take care of yourself and your family with prostate cancer screening and early detection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

That's why 7 News is teaming up with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Through the "Be A Pro" initiative, we are working together to help raise awareness in Western New York and help you care for yourself and your family.

"Be A Pro" is all about taking a proactive approach to your prostate health. 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo just recently took an exam himself to show just how simple and painless the procedure is. You can watch Jeff's story directly below:

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Comprehensive screening.



A complete prostate cancer screening. Including a PSA blood test, a consult with a Roswell Park expert about your family history and risk factors, and a digital rectal exam (DRE).

No prep required.



Prostate exams are quick, painless and unlike other screening tests, there is no preparation needed before your appointment.

Appointments close to home.



Appointments are available at our Care Network locations in Williamsville and Niagara Falls.



WHO IS ELIGIBLE?



Men aged 45 – 69 OR

Men aged 40 – 69 AND fit any of the following criteria:

are African American are Ashkenazi Jewish have a familial BRCA mutation or other familial syndromes have a familial history of prostate cancer



Current Roswell Park patients in the Genitourinary (GU) Clinic and anyone who has had a PSA blood test in the last 12 months, will not be eligible for screening.

