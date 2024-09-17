Be A Pro: Take care of yourself and your family with prostate cancer screening and early detection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.
That's why 7 News is teaming up with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Through the "Be A Pro" initiative, we are working together to help raise awareness in Western New York and help you care for yourself and your family.
"Be A Pro" is all about taking a proactive approach to your prostate health.
WHAT TO EXPECT?
Comprehensive screening.
- A complete prostate cancer screening. Including a PSA blood test, a consult with a Roswell Park expert about your family history and risk factors, and a digital rectal exam (DRE).
No prep required.
- Prostate exams are quick, painless and unlike other screening tests, there is no preparation needed before your appointment.
Appointments close to home.
- Appointments are available at our Care Network locations in Williamsville and Niagara Falls.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
- Men aged 45 – 69 OR
- Men aged 40 – 69 AND fit any of the following criteria:
- are African American
- are Ashkenazi Jewish
- have a familial BRCA mutation or other familial syndromes
- have a familial history of prostate cancer
Current Roswell Park patients in the Genitourinary (GU) Clinic and anyone who has had a PSA blood test in the last 12 months, will not be eligible for screening.