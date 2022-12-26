Battered by the blizzard: Northtowns begin digging out

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — People in the Northtowns are digging out after days of being battered by the blizzard. On day four of the storm, many are shoveling themselves out of their driveway. The snow hit well above some people's knees.

"By the garage, it was well above my head," Carol Quinn said.

Quinn, alongside her family and son, Alex, were shoveling out of their driveway on Maple Road.

"I just want to be able to get out in case of an emergency. that's the thing that scares me the most," she added.

Many are trying to keep up with the snow that continues to hit our area head.

"We've just been chiseling our way bit by bit both forward and left to right," Alex said.

The Quinn family is on day two of shoveling out.

"So like, we had like three times the amount of snow it was kind of crazy. Our backyard looks like a sandstorm hit it," Alex added.

The snow blower was trapped inside their garage, and it took almost a day to get it out before they could get to the rest of their driveway.

"We were able to get to the garage to get the snow blower out so all day yesterday all we did was work in the area in front of the garage and then today all day long we've been working on this area to open up," Carol said.

In Amherst, where a travel ban remains this Monday, many people were out walking looking for anything to be open.

Renee and Mark Craft walked 15 minutes in the road to get to 7/11 which was the only store open.

"What are you guys running out of," 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked. "Mainly toilet paper and things besides water," Renee responded while laughing.

Not too far. from them, on North French Road, cars are stranded in front of Forest Elementary School. The Snyder Fire Department truck was also found stuck. Even travel on Main Street in Williamsville was difficult, as the busy, four-lane road became a two-lane road with cars lefts abandoned.

On North Forest Road in Amherst.



A stranded Snyder Fire Department truck. Down the road, a handful of cars are stranded in front of Forest Elementary School. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qzaa1dC2gD — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) December 26, 2022

Now, everyone is left to dig out of a storm that many will be talking about for years, impacting so much of our Western New York community.

"I remember the Blizzard of '77, and I remember coming up to the roof of the house. I was little but it was crazy, this is way more scary will all the death, very scary," Carol said.