BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia woman was arrested on one count of assault in the second degree, one count of aggravated sex abuse in the second degree, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

25-year-old Deborah Gorton was arrested after an investigation into a series of September offenses that occurred at home in Batavia.

Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court on all charges and released on her own recognizance. She will be due back in court at a later date.