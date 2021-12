BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia City School District will reopen and resume all activities on Saturday after no credible threats against the district were found.

The district was closed on Friday due to an investigation into reported social media threats against the district.

All schools will reopen as normal on Monday.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.