BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's help as they look for a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Jaylynn Alvord, BCSD student, was last seen in the area of Liberty St. on Sunday night. Investigators say Jaylynn ran away from home and does not have a cellphone with her.

If anyone has any information please contact the Batavia Police Department (585) 345-6350.