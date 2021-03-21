Batavia police officer discharges weapon during encounter with man

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police say an officer discharged their weapon during an encounter with a man, early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Speedway gas station around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on individuals who were "possibly under the influence of drugs" and "not acting right."

Officials say there were three people inside and a vehicle at the gas station, and an officer made contact with a man who allegedly had a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle, and was within his reach.

An officer then attempted to get the handgun resulting in a "struggle" between the man and the officer, which resulted in the officer discharging their weapon at the suspect.

Officers say no one was shot during the encounter.

Police then say the man broke free from the struggle and led police on a pursuit through the city of Batavia and into the town of Batavia.

Several officers along with sheriff's deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined in pursuit, when the suspect's vehicle crashed on private property on Woodland Drive.

Officers say the man and two others were taken into custody at the scene of the crash without further incident and recovered a gun at the scene of the crash.

The man was taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia to be treated for his injuries.

The City of Batavia Police Department is investigating the crash and pursuit, while the Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the encounter at the gas station.