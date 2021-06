BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police need your help searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

According to police, Lewis Morris was last seen at his home in Batavia around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and reportedly left his home around 3 a.m. Friday.

Morris is believed to be with his 2011 Hyundai Sonata in black, with New York registration: JAT5955.

If you have any information on Morris' whereabouts, you're asked to contact Batavia police at (585) 345-6350.