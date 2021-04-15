Batavia police need your help searching for a missing 14-year-old girl

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police need your help searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Elizabeth Jones was last seen in Batavia on Wednesday and might be in Buffalo or Rochester.

Jones was last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and carrying a blue and black duffle bag.

Jones is described as 5'4" and 130 pounds, with piercings on both sides of her nose, and has blonde hair.

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, you're asked to call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350.