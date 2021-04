BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Batavia need your help identifying a driver who caused a hit and run accident, Friday night.

Police say the accident happened in the intersection of Liberty Street at Ellicott Street just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the driver involved was driving a white Chevy or GMC model 1500 with a lightbar on the front grill and a black tool box in the truck bed.

If you have any information, call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350.