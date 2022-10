BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department has issued a warning after fentanyl-pressed pills were located in a local gas station bathroom.

Police said the pills are blue in color and stamped into the shape of a bear. Although there hasn't been any association between the pills and Halloween, police want to remind parents to check their children's Halloween candy before consumption.

You can report any suspicious candy to police by calling 585-345-6350.