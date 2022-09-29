Batavia police investigating McDonald's robbery

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning robbery at a local McDonald's.

The robbery, which occurred at around 5:36 a.m, happened at a Mcdonald's located at 573 East Main Street.

Police say a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and mask walked up to a drive-thru window and demanded money. The suspect stole a cash drawer from the register and fled the scene on foot.

He was last seen running westbound behind 555 East Main Street. Police say no one was injured and that the suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at 585-345-6370. You can also submit a tip on the Batavia Police website, here.