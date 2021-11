BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police announced the investigation into a disturbance that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets Thursday morning.

Police are attempting to locate and identify witnesses to the disturbance that occurred just before 11 a.m. inside the store and involved two or three adult males.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Girvin at (585) 345-6350.

No further information was released.