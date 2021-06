BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was truck on West Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say just after 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of 229 West Main Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight, no word was given on the injuries.

No further information was released, stay tuned to 7 Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.