Batavia Police investigate stabbing on Jackson Street

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night on Jackson Street.

This happened around 9:30 pm. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police are still looking for the person responsible. They say the suspect is a black man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370, or submit a tip at bataviapolice.org.