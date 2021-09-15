Batavia police investigate death at concrete facility after man gets stuck in stone bin

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department announced the investigation into a death at a concrete facility Tuesday.

Police say emergency crews responded to Western N.Y. Concrete Corp located at 638 E Main Street in Batavia around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a man who was stuck in a stone bin.

Emergency crews were able to extricate the man, identified as 64-year-old Randy Ridd of Batavia, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Police say the incident appears accidental at this time.