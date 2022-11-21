Batavia Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The missing teenager, Jaylynn Alvord, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. in Batavia.

Jaylynn was last seen wearing black jeans, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and a nose ring.

She is approximately 5-foot-4-inches and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jaylynn's whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.