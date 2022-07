BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person Thursday morning.

Police said Tyler Gulisano was last seen early Wednesday after leaving Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

In an update provided around 6 p.m. Thursday police said Gulisano was located in the following statement:

"UPDATE: Tyler Gulisano has been located. The Batavia Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided assistance."