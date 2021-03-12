Batavia Police Department launches 'CRIMEWATCH' crime fighting tool

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Batavia Police Department announced it has launched "CRIMEWATCH," a website that allows those who use social networks and mobile devices a way to help fight crime and stay informed.

The website, which can be found here, was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network.

Officials say the website gives the public direct access to crime and public safety-related information in the community.

“This new website is the perfect entry point for establishing better police and public relationships. CRIMEWATCH gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and gives residents the anonymity to report neighborhood issues. Several police departments throughout the north-east region are having great success using this technology”, said Chief Heubusch, City of Batavia Police Chief.

According to officials the City of Batavia Police Department is the first New York based police department to go live on the CRIMEWATCH Network.

Police say they encourage residents to connect with police department social media sites, and/or download the CRIMEWATCH Mobile app which allows residents to do the following: