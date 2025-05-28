Batavia Police Department asking for the public's assistance in locating missing vulnerable adult

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 35-year-old Catherine Chudoba, who is a missing vulnerable adult and may be in need of medical attention.

Police said Chudoba was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in the area of South Jackson Street in Batavia. Chudoba is described as about 5'5" tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the City of Batavia Police Department non-emergency number 585-345-6350.