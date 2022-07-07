Batavia Police Department asking for public's assistance locating missing person

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police said Tyler Gulisano was last seen early Wednesday after leaving Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

According to police, a family member received a call from him around 12:45 p.m. from the Seneca Texas Red Hots in Buffalo. It is believed he is in an altered mental state and there is concern for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (585) 345-6350.