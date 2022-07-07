Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Batavia Police Department asking for public's assistance locating missing person

BATAVIA MISSING PERSON.jpg
Batavia Police Department
BATAVIA MISSING PERSON.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 10:34:46-04

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police said Tyler Gulisano was last seen early Wednesday after leaving Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

According to police, a family member received a call from him around 12:45 p.m. from the Seneca Texas Red Hots in Buffalo. It is believed he is in an altered mental state and there is concern for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (585) 345-6350.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United