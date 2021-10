BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Investigators say Regina Jo Roberts, 53, was reported missing this past Sunday. Roberts is described as 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, and is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander, NY registration JPU7881.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.