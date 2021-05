BATAVAIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Police say 15-year-old Anyia Doward was last seen Tuesday in Batavia wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, she may travel to Niagara Falls.

She is 5'04" tall and 106 pounds with blonde/brown hair and has a nose ring and belly piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.