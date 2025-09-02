Batavia man killed in fiery crash after hitting live power lines, mailbox, fencing and tree

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday in the Town of Ridgeway.

The accident happened at 12:00 a.m. on Ridge Road. Responding deputies say they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with power lines that had fallen around the vehicle and across the roadway.

National Grid crews were called to disconnect the power and allow firefighters to put out the flames.

Authorities say one man was found dead inside the vehicle. He has been identified as Brad Ohlson of Batavia.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and hit several objects before flipping and catching fire. Deputies say there was damage to nearby utility poles, a mailbox, fencing and a tree.