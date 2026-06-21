Batavia man killed after ATV strikes tree in Pembroke

TOWN OF PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred in the Town of Pembroke on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 7 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a crash near 9281 Ellinwood Road in the Town of Pembroke.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that a black Yamaha ATV had collided with a tree.

Michael Wittmeyer, 23, of Batavia, was the operator and sole occupant of the ATV.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wittmeyer was traveling northbound on Ellinwood Road when he failed to navigate a bend in the road. He then exited the roadway, struck a tree and was ejected on impact.

EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Wittmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.