Batavia man facing charges for sexual assault of four victims over seven years

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced a Batavia man is facing charges for various incidents of alleged sexual assault of four victims over the course of seven years.

40-year-old Melvin Huntley was originally arrested in July after an investigation into him allegedly sexually assaulting a child/children over an extended period of time. He was arraigned on July 8 in the Town of Batavia Court and committed to the Genesee County Jail without bail on the following charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First degree course of conduct against a child

First degree rape

First degree sex abuse

On July 27 additional charges were filed against Huntley. The sheriff's office said further investigation led to two additional victims and Huntley remained at the Genesee County Jail. He was charged with the following on July 27:

First degree sex abuse - victim less than 11

First degree sex abuse - victim less than 13

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Thursday additional charges were filed against Huntley. The sheriff's office said further investigation led to one additional victim and the investigation was complete, no further victims are known at this time. The previous charges Huntley faced were in relation to the initial three victims, he faces the following charges in relation to the fourth victim:

First degree rape

First degree sex abuse

Predatory sexual assault - two or more victims

Huntley remains at the Genesee County Jail and his next court date has not been scheduled.