Batavia man dead after crashing car into house in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Batavia man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a house in Lockport, late Friday night.

Investigators say that they responded to a car crash into a house at 7098 Chestnut Ridge Road in Lockport just before midnight.

According to authorities, the driver was driving west on Rochester Road when he missed a curve, crossed a ditch, and then crashed into a home.

Deputies say three people were in the home at the time of the crash with one of them needing to be rescued by deputies after being trapped inside the lower bedroom, but no one inside the home was hurt.

The driver, John Kindig was extricated from his car and flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight where he later died.

Home inspectors deemed the Chestnut Ridge Road home to be a total loss, and have ordered the building to be demolished immediately.