BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia man has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

Shawn Elkins chose to receive his prize as an annuity and received his first payment of $33,852 after withholdings.

For the remainder of his life, Elkins will continue to collect annual payments.

The winning ticket was purchased at Batavia Downs Gaming located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia.

There are additional top-prize tickets remaining.