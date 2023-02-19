Batavia house fire sends one person to the hospital

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A house fire in Batavia sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a two-family home on Main Street just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Additional units were called to assist from the City of Batavia Police, Town of Batavia Fire Department, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the American Red Cross.

According to officials, one woman was trapped in the kitchen area of the second floor. Firefighters used a portable ladder to bring her to safety.

Officials say one of the other two occupants were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The City of Batavia Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to cooking.