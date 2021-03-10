Batavia Downs will hold 2021 "Rockin' the Downs" concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel has announced it is bringing back it's summer concert series for 2021.

The fourth "Rockin’ the Downs" concert series will take place on the racetrack at Batavia Downs starting in June and running into August, according to organizers.

The lineup includes:

June 25: Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri

July 2: Molly Hatchet

July 9: Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

July 16: Tommy James & The Shondells

July 23: Skid Row

July 30: The Sweet

August 6: The Machine, a Pink Floyd Tribute

August 13: Queensrÿche

Organizers say changes will be put in place this year, to adapt with COVID-19 restrictions.

“Preliminarily we’ll be looking having a “POD” setup, which has been utilized in many other locations. It allows patrons to be with those in their circle and socially distanced from other concert goers, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “If restrictions are lifted, then we will adapt as necessary with our concert setup. Tickets will go on sale once we have more guidance from the state about how we can safely conduct these events.”

Chair rentals will also be available for $5 each, with all net proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Western New York.

“We are eager to welcome music lovers back to the facility,” said Ryan Hasenauer, Director of Marketing for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We’re looking forward to bringing musical icons back to Batavia Downs for all to enjoy. After not having shows last summer, we’re excited to finally launch our partnership with Make-A-Wish Western New York to help raise funds to help them transform lives.”

More information can be found on the Batavia Downs website.