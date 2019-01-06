BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Francesco Maccarrone of Buffalo was arrested Saturday for endangering the welfare of a child and disseminating indecent material.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirmed that Maccarrone was the girl's basketball coach with the YMCA in Orchard Park.

Maccarrone was arrested in Buffalo and he was arraigned on the charges Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone that may have had inappropriate contact with him to contact their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara said in a statement:

"Earlier this evening we were informed of the arrest of a YMCA basketball coach for soliciting sex from a minor.

At YMCA Buffalo Niagara the well-being and safety of our children is our number one priority and a responsibility we take very seriously. We are currently investigating the situation. The person in question was a volunteer and not a staff member at our Southtowns branch. As a volunteer, the person in question went through the same rigorous background check our staff does. However, during the course of our investigation this person is no longer allowed on any YMCA premises, or to participate or volunteer in any of our programs."

No further information is available at this time.