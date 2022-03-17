Basektball fans from all over the country flock to Buffalo for first round of March Madness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures in the 60's, St. Patrick's Day, plus the energy of the first day of March Madness back Buffalo led to an exciting day in the city. Four games tipped off Thursday for the tournament's first day.

7 News spoke to fans from Florida, Arkansas, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Chicago, Washington D.C., and from right here in Buffalo.

Thousands have bought tickets to the games, while others poured into Southern Tier Brewing Company to see what's on tap. Management said this will be the busiest week there since opening.

Won winning team from Thursday was the Providence Friars. Providence Guard Al Durham will now play again in Buffalo, the city he was born in. Providence will play Richmond on Saturday.