Bars prepare for bigger crowds for Bills home game on Monday

ORCHARD PARK,NY — The countdown continues for the Buffalo Bills home opener on Monday night, and the bars around the stadium are preparing for a busy night.

Danny's South has been preparing for the return of football season and the owner is eager to welcome back games.

Danny's South is a minute away from the Highmark Stadium and has already packed their RV parking lot with reservations.

The bar's owner, Mark Ebeling says the phone has not stopped ringing for the past week with tailgaters asking if the parking lot spots are full and if the bar and restaurant will be open.

Ebeling says with football season back it may be hectic serving so many customers but it's also rewarding.

“You gotta get your kitchen stocked up, people love chicken wings and football Sunday, so those all got to be delivered. It's going to be a long day but it will be fun,” said Eberling.

Bartender Darlene Zoltek says the atmosphere in the bar is different for Monday night football.

“Just meeting different people and enjoying the fans, the enthusiasm and just the vibe of a home football game,” said Zoltek.