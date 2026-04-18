Barry Manilow KeyBank Center concert rescheduled for June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Barry Manilow's concert at the KeyBank Center, originally scheduled for April 22, has been rescheduled to June 30.

According to a social media post by Manilow, all 2026 arena dates for the following cities have been rescheduled:



June 25. Reading, PA

June 26. Newark, NJ

June 27. Elmont, NY

June 29. Albany, NY

June 30. Buffalo, NY

July 1. Wilkes-Barre, PA

July 3. Portland, ME

August 10. Greensboro, NC

August 11. Duluth, GA

August 13. Jacksonville, FL

If you have already purchased a ticket for the original concert on April 22, it will be honored at the new concert date, June 30.

