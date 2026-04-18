Barry Manilow KeyBank Center concert rescheduled for June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Barry Manilow's concert at the KeyBank Center, originally scheduled for April 22, has been rescheduled to June 30.
According to a social media post by Manilow, all 2026 arena dates for the following cities have been rescheduled:
- June 25. Reading, PA
- June 26. Newark, NJ
- June 27. Elmont, NY
- June 29. Albany, NY
- June 30. Buffalo, NY
- July 1. Wilkes-Barre, PA
- July 3. Portland, ME
- August 10. Greensboro, NC
- August 11. Duluth, GA
- August 13. Jacksonville, FL
If you have already purchased a ticket for the original concert on April 22, it will be honored at the new concert date, June 30.