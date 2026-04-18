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Barry Manilow KeyBank Center concert rescheduled for June

People Barry Manilow
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Barry Manilow performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
People Barry Manilow
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Barry Manilow's concert at the KeyBank Center, originally scheduled for April 22, has been rescheduled to June 30.

According to a social media post by Manilow, all 2026 arena dates for the following cities have been rescheduled:

  • June 25. Reading, PA
  • June 26. Newark, NJ
  • June 27. Elmont, NY
  • June 29. Albany, NY
  • June 30. Buffalo, NY
  • July 1. Wilkes-Barre, PA
  • July 3. Portland, ME
  • August 10. Greensboro, NC
  • August 11. Duluth, GA
  • August 13. Jacksonville, FL

If you have already purchased a ticket for the original concert on April 22, it will be honored at the new concert date, June 30.

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