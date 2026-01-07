Barn fire on Saunders Settlement Road in Lewiston under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A barn fire on Saunders Settlement Road in Lewiston on Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Lewiston Police Chief Michael Salada told 7 News the fire was reported just before 11 a.m. and was contained to the barn; no residential structures were impacted. No one was injured and it is believed all the cows got out safely.

Five companies responded to the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused Saunders Settlement Road in that area to be closed to traffic for a period of time.