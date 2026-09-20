Massive barn fire destroys six buildings in Niagara County

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive barn fire destroyed six agricultural structures in the Town of Cambria Saturday evening.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to 4177 Lower Mountain Road and found the barn heavily involved engulfed in flames.

The barn collapsed on the property and the fire spread to five nearby structures on the property. Multiple fire companies extinguished the fire. The structures and their contents were determined to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

