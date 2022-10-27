Barker School District receives over $4.7M for electric buses

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Barker School District in Niagara County is being awarded over $4.7 million for 12 electric buses.

The funding comes as part of the Enivronmental Protection Agency's 'Clean Bus Program' and President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Throughout the state, 22 school districts received over $69 million for the program, totally 184 'clean school buses'.

“Now more than ever, we must ensure New York’s students have access to reliable and clean public transportation. By investing in clean and modern technology, we will reduce pollution and congestion throughout New York State, protect the health of our communities, and create new economic opportunities,” said Sen. Gillibrand.

Nearly 400 school districts across the nation are also receiving grants, totaling about $1 billion. Altogether, the grant will buy approximately 2,500 buses.

Right now, about 1% of the country's 480,000 school buses are electric, according to the World Resources Institute.

The cost of an electric bus is about twice the cost of a gas-run bus.

Per New York State's 2022-23 Budget, all school buses in the state must be zero-emission by 2035.

“This significant investment will support New York’s aggressive climate goals and complement the ongoing work to protect communities," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield school districts are on the EPA’s 2022 CSB Rebate Wait List.

At the beginning of the school year, Lake Shore High School in Angola cut the ribbon on their own electric school bus.