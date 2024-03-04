"Barbie The Movie: In Concert" is coming to Darien Lake this summer

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you want to 'dance the night away,' you may want to consider booking a girls night out this summer at Darien Lake.

The Darien Lake Amphitheatre will host "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" on August 14th at 8 p.m.

The event will allow the audience to "experience the movie with a live orchestra" under the stars of a summer night in Western New York.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and to the general public Friday morning.

The movie has earned more than $1.3 billion, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the 11th highest-grossing domestic movie of all time.