Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer to hold meet and greet at Tops in Depew as part of launch of cocktail mixers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Top Friendly Markets announced Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer will hold a meet and greet at Tops in Depew as part of the launch of premium cocktail mixers.

Taffer’s line of premium pre-made craft cocktail mixes, Taffer’s Mixologist, can be served right in your own home and Tops will be the first supermarket chain in the North East to carry them.

There will be five flavors at select Tops locations: Margarita, Skinny Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Bloody Mary, and Spicy Bloody Mary.

“I wanted a product that was not only delicious, but an authentic premium experience. That can only be accomplished by using high quality, natural ingredients,” said Taffer. “As important as what goes into our mixes, is what we did not add: no artificial preservatives. Not only does that create a better taste profile, but we also used healthy ingredients to deliver a product that has amazing flavor and is lower in calories than some other brands. Western New Yorker’s respect quality and authenticity, so I know they will appreciate the thought and effort that went into crafting these cocktail mixes.”

The meet and greet will be held Wednesday, July 28 at the Tops Friendly Markets located at 4777 Transit Rd., Depew, NY at 1:00 p.m.