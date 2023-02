EAST ARUROA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York announced a significant change on Monday.

Bar-Bill announced its East Aurora location will no longer be cash only and it will now accept credit cards.

In addition to its original location in East Aurora, it also has a second location, Bar-Bill North, that opened in Clarence in 2020.

You can find more about Bar-Bill and its history here.