Banshee Irish Pub popular for World Cup viewers

BUFFALO, NY — Thousands of Buffalo residents gathered to watch the U.S.A Men's Soccer match versus Iran on Tuesday at Banshee Irish Pub.

Manager Conor Hawkins told WKBW that the World Cup brings the bar more than five figures.

"Its 2 in the afternoon and the bar is crowded, it is doing great," said Hawkins.

For American Outlaws Buffalo Vice President Dennis Yacinthe, says that the World Cup says seeing the support for the soccer team is immense.

"Typically after the World Cup you see a growth in youth soccer and it shows that soccer is growing in the world and in Buffalo as well," said Yacinthe.

American Outlaws member Leah Voit says that seeing the game with other supporters is what the World Cup is all about.

"It is awesome its really fun its one of the few times that you can be really proud to be an American and just have fun with it. I just love the game, the World Cup is really fun because you get to see all the different cultures and being themselves but also coming together," said Voit.

The USAMNT punched their ticket for round 16 of the World Cup and will play against the Netherlands on Saturday.

