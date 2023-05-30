Banditland send love and support from the Queen City all the way to Colorado as the Bandits head to game three

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Banditland may not have been able to travel to Colorado to support the team in person on Monday, but despite that and the tough loss on the road fans certainly sent a ton of Buffa-love to the team.

Fans like Melissa Swinnich took to place such as Draft house in Buffalo to watch and cheer on the Bandits. Swinnch said the love for the team came from a special place.

"Oh I started coming to games with my mom and we had such a blast that I start coming more and more and now I go to all the games," Swinnch shared.

The energy in the room full of Bandits fans, Swinnch stated, is unmatched.

"For an away game the community in there is so strong," Swinnch said.

The Bandits started on top but after the Lolorado Mammoth tied it. The win slipped away as the clock, fan Jared Genovese was watching, continued to count down.

"We've been coming to the finals and coming up short," he said. "We gotta win it this year weather its there or here."

Genovese said its been 15 years too long

and the win will be the bandits come Saturday.

"Colorado can't win in Bandit land I mean we're too crazy," he said with a smile. "Yeah I think we're taking the next game we're going to be the 2023 champions."

Game three will be in Buffalo at KeyBanks. Start time is set for 7:30 Saturday evening.

