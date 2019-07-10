Band helps drug rehab patients fight off addiction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A touring band stopped by the Niagara County Jail Tuesday to speak with people in the drug rehab unit.

The Niagara County Sheriff tweeted about the visit from Better Than Ezra.

Special thanks to the band Better Than Ezra. They stopped into the ⁦@NiagaraSheriff⁩ Jail today to encourage those in the drug rehab unit. Lead singer Kevin Griffin really connected. ⁦@NationalSheriff⁩ ⁦@NYSheriffs⁩ pic.twitter.com/dGtiBgTyPj — Jim Voutour (@SheriffVoutour) July 9, 2019

The band was just coming off a tour that wrapped up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.