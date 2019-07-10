Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Band helps drug rehab patients fight off addiction

Posted: 11:19 AM, Jul 10, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-10 11:23:03-04
items.[0].image.alt
0710 BETTER THAN EZRA.jpg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A touring band stopped by the Niagara County Jail Tuesday to speak with people in the drug rehab unit.

The Niagara County Sheriff tweeted about the visit from Better Than Ezra.

The band was just coming off a tour that wrapped up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BACKYARD BARBECUE 2019 330BY250.jpg

Contests

7 First Alert Weather Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes