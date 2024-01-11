‘Ban Buffalo sauce’: Pittsburgh restaurant removes Buffalo themed items before Buffalo Bills' playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Imagine watching this weekend’s playoff game without Buffalo flavored wings -- that is going to be the reality for one restaurant in Pittsburgh that removed all Buffalo themed menu items.

When the Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Mark “Bubba” Snider’s restaurant in Pittsburgh is purposefully going without the Bills’ gameday staples of chicken wings and chicken wing dip.

“When we found out we were playing the Bills we had two options. I could either stop taking [dollar] bills, which I wasn’t going to do, or I could stop serving Buffalo sauce,” Bubba said.

Bubba is a Pittsburgh radio show host and owner of Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers & Beer, a restaurant just south of Pittsburgh.

Two of his top selling items originated here in Buffalo: Buffalo flavored wings and chicken wing dip.

WKBW Bubba said that on a normal week, the Buffalo flavored wings are the most popular chicken wing at his restaurant and the chicken wing dip is the second most sold appetizer.

Despite that, he tells me he won’t support our city in any fashion before Sunday’s NFL playoff game.

“We have to stay in solidarity with our black and gold, our Pittsburgh Steelers, and no matter what, we are going to ban Buffalo sauce,” Bubba said.

WKBW Bubba, the owner of Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers and Beer, spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about why he decided to ban Buffalo sauce all week.

He has no shortage of confidence in the food from Pittsburgh.

“If I opened a Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers & Beer in Buffalo, it would be number one restaurant in Buffalo, because everything in Pittsburgh is just better.”

“I think it’s a little extreme, but to each their own I suppose,” Jackie Silver said.

Jackie is from North Buffalo, but she originally grew up in Pittsburgh.

WKBW Jackie Silver spent the first 18 years of her life in Pittsburgh and later moved to New York for college.

She feels banning a staple like chicken wings is a little much.

Also, after 12 years of living in Western New York as a Steelers fan, she recently had a change of heart.

“Living here, it’s really hard to not root for the Bills,” Jackie said.

She thanks the Bills Mafia for making that change in her life.



WKBW Jackie Silver officially calls herself a fan of the Buffalo Bills after attending Ithaca College, University at Buffalo, and now working in the city for years.

“[Bills’ fans] travel well, so do Steelers’ fans, but there is nothing like a tailgate here, and the energy at Highmark Stadium is unmatched,” Jackie said.

Regardless of which fan base is better, Bubba hopes this change at his restaurant sparks some energy between the two fanbases leading up to the game.

“In the end, it’s supposed to be lighthearted and to be a good time to get some good natured rivalry between the two cities,” Bubba said.

WKBW Bubba has replaced all Buffalo flavored items with BBQ sauce instead.

And, despite the very different hopes for Sunday’s final score.

“I really want the Bills to win. They’re hungry and I just feel like it’s their year,” Jackie said.

“’Do you think the Steelers have a chance?’ Absolutley,” Bubba said.

The playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.