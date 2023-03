HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rising country music artist Bailey Zimmerman is set to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 15.

Zimmerman will also be joined by special guest Seaforth, a country music duo composed of Tom Jordan and Mitchell Thompson.

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

You can find more information here.