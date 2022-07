BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Community support to help neighborhoods impacted by the Tops shooting continues here in the Queen City.

The Urban Redemption Foundation has launched a program called Operation: Bags of Love.

Saturday, at eight different locations, bags of groceries were handed out to those in need.

This is all part of Operation: Hope, which was started shortly after the Tops shooting in May.

Since then, the organization has served more than 16,000 meals in East Buffalo.