Bagel Jay's Bakery and Cafe closes after 47 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A longtime business that connected the Bronx to Buffalo has served up its final plain bagel with cream cheese.

The owner of Bagel Jay's Bakery and Cafe announced on social media that the Western New York staple is closing the doors to all three locations after 47 years in business.

Thank you WNY for an amazing 47-years. Buffalo welcomed a couple of Bronx boys and sustained and motivated us through the years. Raising our family in a community that welcomed us is special. Our loyal staff, patrons, corporate partners and friends have been instrumental in this journey. Now it's time for the next chapter. Thank you for making my business and life so great.

Jay Gershberg, CEO

CEO Jay Gershberg said it's time for the next chapter and thanks everyone for their support over the years. Gershberg said he is "passing the baton" to Brueggers Bagels, a chain with more than 200 locations nationwide that prides itself in producing "authentic New York style" bagels. The closest Brueggers Bagels locations to Buffalo are in Rochester.

Bagel Jay's had locations on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, Main Street in Snyder and Plaza Drive in Williamsville.

