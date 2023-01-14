Backyard Classic hockey tournament returns to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hockey players will flock to Canalside in a couple weeks for the 14th annual Backyard Classic.

What started in a backyard 14 years ago has transformed as a huge fundraiser for many different charities in WNY, and it all revolves around hockey.

The backyard classic takes hockey back outside. The tournament for kids and adults returns to Canalside February 4 & 5 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Full nets and goalies will be used to make this event as realistic as possible.The rink at Canalside will be transformed into four different rinks for the hockey games.

All proceeds from the event benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

“Everybody loves Buffalo, we all love our cities and our Western New York communities,” said Chris Taggert, Tournament Director. “We love our football and our hockey, but most of all we love our children. Let’s support something great down at Canalside, and give it back to our kids when they absolutely need it the most.”

